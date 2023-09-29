Recently Released Plus-Size Philadelphia Influencer ‘Meatball’ Appeals for Financial Assistance Following Jail Time for Looting

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Philadelphia influencer “Meatball,” who posted bail Thursday morning after being arrested for plunder during livestreaming, has asked her followers for cash.

The looter, whose legal name is Dayjia Blackwell, posted to her Instagram Story and went live after being released.

According to the New York Postshe told her 196,000 followers, “All I want to do is treat myself,” and connected her Cash App handle for her followers.

Blackwell also posted to her Instagram asking users to “bless her” and frequently said she wanted to get her “toes done,” the outlet reported.

According to court documents, the influencer’s bail was set at $25,000.

Dayjia Blackwell, known as Meatball, posted on her Instagram Story after being released from prison. She told viewers about her time in prison and asked them to buy her merchandise or donate to her

Dayjia Blackwell, 21, who livestreamed a looting campaign in Philadelphia and encouraged others to join in, appeared distraught as police took her mugshot

Another post on her Instagram also said, “If you don’t get $150 for the promo, I’m going to end up needing a lawyer.”

Blackwell has also urged people to buy her brand’s clothing and hats, and even hinted that she might start printing merchandise with her mugshot on it.

In a separate post, she said sadly: ‘Thank you, I love everyone. I will never be locked up again, where was I in the area? That scared me.

‘I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life, I don’t even know what happened. I need some sleep, I’m scared, I’m traumatized, never in my life, like seriously,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell is charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communications facilities, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old social media personality told her 181,000 Instagram followers to join her as she ran down the street and drove to various locations hit by thieves.

“Tell the police that if they lock me up tonight, a movie will be made!” Everyone has to eat!’ she said to the camera.

She filmed looters at an Apple Store, Lululemon and Footlocker, before heading to a liquor store where she bragged about grabbing a bottle of Hennessy.

Police eventually found Meatball in her friend’s car and arrested her just after midnight.

The influencer even posted her Cash App account so her followers could send her money after her arrest

Images shared on social media show a large group storming the Apple Store and stealing items

This photo shows groups of people running toward the Lululemon store during the first night of looting

Blackwell was put in handcuffs in front of her friends after protesting that she had done nothing wrong

She still filmed herself during the arrest and tried to talk her way out of it. She said, ‘We have nothing to do with this!’

Despite her protests, police arrested her and she was captured sobbing in her mugshot.

Blackwell’s use of social media may have led to her death. According to the Philadelphia researcher Police monitored social media the entire time to track down looters.

“We were able to connect some things together on social media,” said interim Police Chief John Stanford.

“We had a group that worked its way through the city. Of course you’re going to have followers who are going to see this and come out and think they have a chance to get something.”

Blackwell is expected back in court on October 17 for her next hearing.

Fine Wine And Good Spirits was vandalized during a looting on the second night

The city of brotherly love was looted for the second time on Wednesday evening.

Brazen thieves looted a liquor store, took out the safe and raided the lottery machine on a night when liquor stores were closed by authorities.

Police said they had made at least 52 arrests. So far, burglary, theft and other charges have been filed against at least 30 people, all but three of whom are adults, according to Jane Roh, spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The flash mob-style looting came after a peaceful protest against a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

Crime statistics show that there have been 302 murders in the city so far this year.

There have been 402 reported cases of rape, 58,759 cases of property crimes, 3,701 cases of aggravated assault and 1,314 shooting victims.