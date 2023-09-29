The 2024 Honda Prologue EV will have 300 miles of range

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Honda revealed that the upcoming 2024 Honda Prologue is “expected” to get an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles on a single charge and announced a slew of new specifications for its first all-electric SUV. Built on GM’s Ultium platform, it achieves this range thanks to the internal 85 kWh battery, which is the same size as the Chevy Blazer EV.

The two vehicles have many similarities inside and out, from the 121.8-inch wheelbase to the 11-inch driver’s instrument display. However, the official EPA range for the Chevy SUV is now known: 279 miles on a full charge.

Both the Prologue and Blazer have built-in Google software, but Honda’s EV includes the wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto support that GM has decided its EVs will do without.

Honda will include Various charging package options for Prologue (and Acura ZDX) buyers that include public charging credits. One package includes an 11.5 kW home charging station with a $500 Honda Home Electrification installation service incentive plus $100 in public charging credit.

Honda public relations representative Chris Martin says The edge in an email that the credits work specifically with EVgo and its roaming partners, including ChargePoint. Honda’s EVgo partnership allows customers to find chargers, see real-time stall availability and initiate a charge, all within the new HondaLink app.

The second charging package option includes a slower (but portable) 7.6 kW charger, a $250 installation credit, and a $300 public charging credit. Finally, the third option avoids Tier 2 home charging offers (in case you already have one or live in an apartment) and instead gives you $750 in public charging credits.

Regardless of which package they choose, new Honda and Acura electric vehicle owners will also get a free sample of DC fast charging at Electrify America stations, up to 60 kWh. It’s probably good for a free one-way road trip from New York City to Niagara Falls. Just remember that you won’t be able to take advantage of Electrify America’s faster 350 kW charging options, as the Prologue only supports up to 155 kW. Honda says you can get 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes of fast charging.

Honda will deliver the first Prologue electric vehicles in early 2024 and they will start in the “upper $40,000s.” You might even qualify for the $7,500 federal tax incentive, considering the Chevy Blazer is included on the list. Honda plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2030 with a sales volume of 2 million vehicles.

Honda, like Toyota, is slow to get its electrification process underway compared to other automakers, so it built the Prologue on GM’s platform as a stopgap measure. The Prologue is Honda’s first electric vehicle in the U.S. since the automaker’s 2015 Honda Fit EV compliance model, while the next one, a larger SUV, will arrive in 2025 and run on the company’s own e-platform. Company architecture.

The 2024 Honda Prologue EV will have 300 miles of range