Unlicensed Driver’s Fatal Mistake Exposed: Melbourne Family Speaks Out after Tragic Accident

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The family of two boys crushed in a horror driveway crash have relived the moment they held their nephew’s skull together after he was trapped between two cars.

Brothers Burak and Huseyin Pek, aged three and eight, were playing football in an alley behind their grandparents’ house in Braybrook, Melbourne, on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. when they were hit by a Toyota Prado being driven by a man without a license.

The driver, Vo Ngoc Tha, arrived in Australia from Vietnam six days before the incident and allegedly mistook the accelerator for the brake while driving in the driveway behind four townhouses.

Police told the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court he was generally unfamiliar with driving when he went out alone for a drive around the block in a Toyota Prado.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the vehicle suddenly accelerating, hitting three parked cars and the two children.

The force of the impact caused a parked car to collide with Burak, while Huseyin found himself trapped between the Prado’s bullbar and the rear of another car.

Huseyin and the car were pushed over a concrete gutter at the end of the driveway, down a grass embankment, across a road and into the fence of a neighboring property.

Burak was slightly injured, while Huseyin underwent surgeries for several serious injuries after the tragedy.

Huseyin’s aunts, Ayse and Betul Aydin, said they rushed to help their nephew after hearing the screeching of tires.

Brothers Burak (left) and Huseyin Pek (right), aged three and eight, were playing football in an alley behind their grandparents’ house in Braybrook, Melbourne, when they were struck by a car driven by a man without a license.

Huseyin, 8, was trapped between the bullbar of the Toyota Prado and the rear of a second car, suffering injuries to his pelvis, leg and femoral artery. He is at the Royal Children’s Hospital in a serious condition (photo)

“You could hear the tires burning, and then it happened (the accident) in two seconds,” Ayse said. 7News.

Betul said the family was desperately searching for eight-year-old Huseyin and eventually found him trapped between two cars.

“He (Huseyin) was stuck between the cars, the only thing we could see was his head,” Betul said.

“His skull was split open, I ran to him and held his head until they rescued him.”

He was trapped for about 20 minutes until emergency services arrived, suffering injuries to his pelvis, leg and femoral artery that required multiple surgeries, police said.

“I was there throughout all of this, holding his head together, making sure he was talking, making sure he wasn’t closing his eyes, making sure he was breathing,” Betul said .

“People were trying to take the cars apart but I said ‘stop, don’t do that’ because his body was stuck between the two, he could have bled to death.”

Ayse and Betul said it was a “miracle” that their nephew survived and thanked everyone who prayed for him.

Huseyin is expected to spend the next few months at the Royal Children’s Hospital recovering from his injuries.

His family started a GoFundMe page to help his parents with medical bills and rehabilitation costs after the “near-fatal” accident.

Ngoc Than was charged Tuesday evening with dangerous driving following the incident.

The 48-year-old unlicensed driver, Vo Ngoc Than (right), was charged with dangerous driving. Vo, who arrived in Australia from Vietnam six days before the incident, allegedly mistook the accelerator for the brake.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Vo returning to the driveway where the vehicle suddenly accelerated, hitting three parked cars and the two children (pictured).

Police have asked for 12 weeks to gather a dossier of evidence, which is expected to include a mechanical reconstruction of the accident and a forensic analysis of the boys’ injuries (photo, accident scene)

Vo was also charged with reckless driving endangering serious injury, driving without a license and reckless driving.

The court heard Vo had never held a license and was in Australia on a partner visa, living with his wife who supported him in court.

Police have asked for 12 weeks to gather a file of evidence, which is expected to include a mechanical reconstruction of the accident and a forensic analysis of the boys’ injuries.

Vo was released on bail and is due to appear in court again on January 31 next year.

Under the conditions of his bail, Vo had to surrender his passport and report to the police twice a week.