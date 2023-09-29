Newsmax Host Says ‘Firsthand Evidence’ of Biden Corruption Too High a Bar

Newsmax

After the first day of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, which resulted in a revealing moment in which one of the GOP’s star witnesses admitted he sees no evidence to warrant impeachment, an anchor at the right-wing cable channel Newsmax complained about the “impossibly high bar” of “direct firsthand evidence.”

In his opening monologue Thursday night, Rob Schmitt insisted that the impeachment inquiry was actually “wildly credible,” and Democrats were acting out of “desperation” based on their comments during the House Oversight Committee hearing.

Schmitt then prefaced a clip of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questioning each of the GOP’s three witnesses.

Read more at The Daily Beast.