Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    ‘Golden Bachelor’ Might Be Even Raunchier Than Regular ‘Bachelor’

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , ,
    ‘Golden Bachelor’ Might Be Even Raunchier Than Regular ‘Bachelor’

    ABC

    Partway through Thursday night’s long-awaited premiere of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor, America’s first gray-haired Bachelor, Gerry Turner, cracked up the room with a joke: “Ladies, do you realize this is the latest I’ve ever been up in my whole life?”

    Gerry, a 71-year-old retired restaurateur from Indiana, is the first senior to lead the franchise’s new spin-off. By all accounts, he’s already a huge hit. Thank the gods of romance for that, because longtime citizens of Bachelor Nation and newcomers alike have seemed to be rooting for this show from the beginning—even in spite of the fact that the broader franchise is starting to feel a little creaky in its second decade. Even just a couple minutes into the premiere, it’s easy to see why.

    Gerry’s openness is undeniable as he tearfully recounted his wife Toni’s tragic, sudden passing after 43 years of marriage. Gerry and Toni shared a “real typical but beautiful life,” he said, and now, “I yearn for the second chance in life to fall in love again. The person who can lay down beside you at night, not have to say anything, and you feel it. That’s love. That’s what I want.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Chris Keyser Explains the New WGA Deal (and Why He’s Done Negotiating)

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy