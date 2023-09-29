Olivia Wilde is TOPLESS underneath cream blazer and matching pants as she heads out for dinner with pals during Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Olivia Wilde looked stunning as she headed out for dinner in Paris on Thursday.

The 39-year-old actress put on a chic display in a cream pantsuit as she stepped out of her hotel after sitting front row at the Chloé show earlier the same day during Paris Fashion Week.

Under the oversized blazer, she appeared to be topless and showed off her cleavage, as evidenced by the low-cut neckline.

The filmmaker — who ultimately settled the bitter custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis, according to court documents exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com — paired the stylish suit with black accessories.

She wore a pair of black patent leather pointed toe boots and was seen wearing black wayfarer sunglasses.

The Don’t Worry Darling director was also seen carrying a black velvet tote bag and a vintage leather box bag with a skinny silver strap.

For her dinner plans, she styled her blonde highlighted, brunette locks into a low ponytail.

She also appeared to have a minimal makeup look to show off her natural beauty.

She looked radiant with peach blush and bronzer that accentuated her cheekbones and features.

And to complete the look, she had a glossy, chocolate brown lip.

Before heading to Paris Fashion Week, the House alumna settled her custody battle with her ex-fiance over their two children: nine-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy.

Wilde and Sudeikis will share joint custody of their children on a “week-on-week-off basis,” according to court documents obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

The Ted Lasso star will also pay $27,500 in monthly child support to Wilde

The settlement comes more than a year after Wilde was infamously served with custody papers for his child while speaking onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2022.

The shocking moment sparked a bitter public feud between the former couple who had been co-parenting amicably until then.

At the time, Wilde had begun a romantic relationship with Harry Styles, who starred in her 2022 thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde has since split from the pop singer, 29, and appears to have re-entered an amicable co-parenting relationship with Sudeikis.

Last weekend, the pair were seen putting on a united front as they cheered on their son Otis at his soccer match together.