Discover the Hidden Gem: LaManna in Melbourne, a Superior Grocery Store Surpassing Coles and Woolworths

Foodies are delighted after discovering the “perfect” supermarket in the heart of an Australian city – and thousands say it easily beats Coles and Woolworths.

Fan-favorite Italian supermarket LaManna can be found in Essendon Fields, northwest of Melbourne.

Vince and Linda LaManna first visited the empty building when it was little more than a component overhaul space after World War II – but their vision and dreams of a high-end Australian supermarket quality shone through.

The family opened the store in 2010 and hoped to make it a must-visit destination in Victoria. The supermarket now covers 10,000 m² and offers a wide range of meat, charcuterie, seafood, bakery, pastry and groceries.

Offering 100% Australian grown fruit and vegetables, LaManna offers shoppers a one-stop shop for all their grocery needs.

The store has been praised for its affordable prices and great promotions, ranging from home-grown carrots to branded protein yogurt.

Jonathanfrom Melbourne, recently visited the venue for the first time and was amazed by the selection of food on offer.

“This place is a gym junkie’s dream. I’ve been told about LaManna many times but never took a look until today,” he said in a press release. video.

Jonathan walked around the large space and wandered into the prepared foods section, which was filled with several different cuisines.

The store offered Middle Eastern grain, Greek and freekeh salads, alongside falafel and miso chicken dishes.

There was also a selection of Thai and Indian curries, as well as pastas, pizzas and soups.

“They have large batch prepared meals starting at just $5,” said Jonathan, who purchased Neapolitan pasta and butter chicken with rice.

“They also have lots of low-calorie, vegan and vegetarian options.”

He then explored the fresh fruit and vegetable sections and was pleasantly surprised by the reasonable prices.

“Products at LaManna are often much cheaper than Coles,” another shopper revealed. “I do most of my shopping there every week.”

Thousands of people were in awe of the hidden gem and vowed to visit the space as soon as possible.

“LaManna is the best – I’ve been going there for years,” one said. “The quality is incredible. »

“Finally something in west Melbourne!” I’ll check it out this weekend,” added another.

“I wish there was something like this in Sydney, looks awesome,” wrote a third.