Hailey Bieber shows off her sculpted legs in a sexy brown minidress as she arrives at a launch event for her skincare line Rhode in Paris

Hailey Bieber looked fantastic as she arrived at a launch event for her skincare company Rhode in Paris on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old model – who recently avoided an awkward encounter with Selena Gomez – strutted her stuff in a figure-hugging brown long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her sculpted legs.

She styled the low-cut dress with matching brown leather heels and sexy, sheer black tights.

Justin Bieber’s wife accessorized with her favorite gold hoop earrings and several dainty rings.

The entrepreneur appeared in good spirits as she waved to her fans before heading to the main venue of the event.

Her beautiful brunette hair was mostly tied back in a loose bun, although there was a single strand running down the right side of her face.

She was recently featured in a pair of promotional photos for Rhode that were taken in Paris and shared to her company’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

In one of her snaps, the entrepreneur posed as she strolled through the streets of the City of Light.

Hailey modeled a stylish pale pink mini dress that exposed her toned arms and legs and contrasted it with leather shoes.

The beauty was also spotted walking down a dark hallway in another photo of hers.

Hailey opted for a beige turtleneck sweater worn under an oversized leather jacket as she posed for the photo.

Her skincare business has recently expanded to France, as well as Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

Hailey founded her brand last June and currently serves as creative director.

Hailey spoke about her brand’s European expansion during an interview with WWDwhere she discussed the lengths many of her brand’s international customers would go to to obtain Rhode’s products.

‘Some get a PO box in America, have it sent there and then someone sends it to them. People have been super involved, so I really appreciate that,” she said.

The model also stated that she was looking to collaborate with a retailer in the near future to connect more closely with her customers.

‘I want it to be very thought out and really planned. I can see us maybe doing a pop-up next year because that’s a fun way to interact with people, talk to them and talk to them about the products,” Hailey said.