How to watch Ryder Cup live stream without cable online from anywhere

Ryder Cup: Where to watch USA and Europe compete for golfing glory.

The Solheim Cup just wrapped up, and Europe appears to have America’s number of late when it comes to women’s golf. But there’s still the Ryder’s Cup, the men’s equivalent and a historic tradition that sees the two regions’ best golfers teeing off for bragging rights. We’ll show you how to watch the Ryder Cup live stream in the US and beyond.

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place at Italy’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The USA has the latest win in a series that’s played every two years since 1927. It has 27 wins to Europe’s 14 over that span, though Europe has dominated with a 7-3 tilt over the past decade.

The tournament plays out this weekend, starting with group play and culminating in a singles competition on Sunday. Ahead, we offer several live stream destinations for catching all the tee times.

Ryder Cup live stream quick links:

Access live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: Peacock ($5.99 monthly) |NBC and USA Network via Sling ($40 $20 for your first month) and FuboTV Pro (7-day free trial available)UK: Sky Sports Golf via Now TV (£35 £21 per month for your first six months)Australia: Fox Sports via Kayo Sports (AUD$25 monthly)When: September 29 – October 1.

How to watch the Ryder Cup from anywhere

The 2023 Ryder Cup is airing live on USA Network and NBC in the United States, included with most sports-heavy cable packages, and available on some TV streaming services like Sling Blue (usually $40 monthly, but $20 for your first month) and Fubo (included with Fubo Pro for $74.99, and on the free 7-day trial).

USA Network is your destination for group rounds on Friday, from 1:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. ET. On Saturday, USA Network will air coverage from 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET before coverage switches to NBC through noon ET. NBC will broadcast all of the singles play on Sunday, starting at 5:30 a.m. ET.

In addition to the traditional networks above, you can also catch the featured Ryder Cup matches on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, which starts at just $5.99.

In the UK, Sky Sports Golf is showing the tournament. You can sign up for Sky’s Now TV streaming service and get the Sports package for £21 per month right now instead of the usual £35. In Australia, the Ryder Cup is airing on Fox Sports, which is included with Kayo Sports for AUD$25 per month.

If you’re not in one of the countries showing the Ryder Cup, then a VPN may help unlock some of these streaming options. This tool lets you trick sites into thinking you’re visiting from within a supported country. You’ll likely have better luck using a VPN with Now TV Sports or Kayo Sports.

If you need a VPN, give ExpressVPN a try. It’s the best VPN we’ve tested at Insider, and our staff has used it for years to stream geo-locked content and beef up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to know more about the app? We’ve got you covered with a detailed ExpressVPN review.

How to watch the Ryder Cup with a VPN

If you don’t have access to a streaming service showing the Ryder Cup, you can try signing up for one of the streaming services above using a VPN. You may need to sign up with payment methods and postal codes that are local to the regions of the services you want to subscribe to.

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a US or UK location, depending on the stream you want to access.Go to Peacock, Sling, or Now TV and sign up with a local postal code and payment method.Watch the Ryder Cup.When: September 29 – October 1.

Ryder Cup schedule

Here’s a list of broadcast times for the Ryder Cup on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock in the United States. All times are EDT.

Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (USA Network, $5.99 on Peacock)Saturday, September 30: 1:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (USA Network, NBC, $5.99 on Peacock)Sunday, October 1: 5:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (NBC, $5.99 on Peacock)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

