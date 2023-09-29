Wynonna Judd is the picture of cool in leather and lace alongside husband Cactus Moser before receiving honorary award at People’s Choice Country Awards

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards brought together some of country music’s biggest and brightest stars to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event turned out to be a big night for Wynonna Judd, who was not only one of the highly anticipated performers, but was also honored with the first Country Champion award.

The Ashland, Kentucky native received the special honor in recognition of her decades-long career as a solo artist and as half of the legendary duo The Judds with her late mother Naomi Judd, as well as her efforts in philanthropy and activism.

Before the ceremony, the country music superstar made her way down the red carpet for a round or two of photos as photographers and fans alike did their best to catch her attention.

Never one to skimp and play it safe when it comes to her fashion choices, Judd would once again perform in an all-black ensemble that was a mix of leather and lace.

Although Judd, 59, chose to avoid color for her outfit, she still went for the layered look, which has almost become a signature look for her.

On this night, she had a layered scarf set that fell from her neckline all the way to the center of her stomach.

The Why Not Me singer also paired her ensemble with a cardigan and shirt underneath her stylized leather jacket and matching pants that hugged her figure from the knees up, while flared from the knees down.

Check out some stylish touches, including fingerless lace gloves, and her fiery red locks that flow long and straight well past the center of her back, with large bangs in the front.

After working as a solo artist for a while, Judd called her husband of just over 11 years, Cactus Moser, for another round of photos.

In a perfect match with his wife, the musician looked cool in black leather pants and a black blazer over a white shirt and black tie.

He also wore a pair of black sneakers and also added an extra cool touch by wearing yellow lens glasses.

Once inside the famed Grand Ole Opry, Judd began walking to her seat and eventually stopped to say hello to Blake Shelton, which was documented with a photo.

She would end up sitting next to singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, and the two had a great old time together, chatting and laughing.

The Love Me Like You Mean It star stunned in a black sequin mini dress, which shimmered under the harsh lights of the event, and matching heels.

More than once, Judd and Ballerini were seen walking arm in arm around the Grand Old Opry, stopping to chat with other stars along the way.

During the ceremony, Toby Keith received the first Country Icon award from fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton.

Just hours before the show, Judd took to her Instagram page to give her 297,000 fans and followers a glimpse of how her hairstylist got her locks all ready for the big event.

There are also some clips of the To Be Loved By You star working the red carpet for the various journalists and photographers.

During her critically acclaimed career as a solo artist and as a member of The Judds with her mother, Judd scored 19 number one singles.

Naomi Judd died by suicide after a long battle with her mental health on April 30, 2022, just 19 days after The Judds’ final performance and one day before the duo’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.