    Woman Caught on Video Giving the Finger to Anti-Woke Oklahoma Schools Boss

    A woman repeatedly guffawed and looked on in shock before flashing her middle finger at Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters during a monthly meeting of the State Board of Education on Thursday—with the entire incident captured by local news cameras.

    Walters, a self-proclaimed enemy of “the radical left” who is quickly gaining notoriety for spouting a number of wacky conspiracy theories, was on an extended rant about “indoctrination” in schools when the woman, spying the camera pointed her way, began mouthing something in the background before laughing and shaking her head.

    But it was when Walters began talking about a “radical, woke, activist judge that is trying to pressure one of our school districts” that the woman really took issue, getting visibly upset in the video as the man next to her attempts to calm her down and pat her on the back.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

