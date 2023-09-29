Young Perth woman suffers devastating blow as her own Rottweilers tragically harm her

<!–

A young woman fighting for her life after being mauled by her pet Rottweilers has now been struck by bacterial infections following a bite.

Nikita Piil, 31, suffered serious injuries to her arms and legs after she was violently attacked by her dogs Harlem, four, and Bronx, seven, at her home in Success, Perth, on September 16.

Ms Piil remains in hospital and has undergone five emergency surgeries, totaling 13 hours, as doctors desperately work to save her arm.

Her family revealed on Thursday that the 31-year-old had suffered another blow.

“Unfortunately, she did not brush her dog’s teeth that morning, so canine bacterial infections are kicking in and creating serious complications,” they wrote in a statement. GoFundMe for Ms. Piil’s medical expenses.

“The rehabilitation journey ahead will be painful, long and expensive.

“We almost lost our precious daughter several times…but as you all know, Nikita is our little fighter.”

Ms. Piil’s sister, Natasha, said earlier that her siblings loved her dogs and that Harlem and the Bronx loved her back.

“Unfortunately, she was caught in a firefight calming her dogs due to an incident in the neighborhood. There is more to this story than what the media has been reporting,” she said.

On the day of the attack, police arrived at least ten minutes after neighbors first heard Ms. Piil’s screams.

Nikita Piil (pictured) was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries to her arms and legs after being attacked by her dogs.

Ms Piil’s sister said she was “caught in the crossfire” after trying to calm her dogs due to an incident in the neighborhood.

Police had to shoot Bronx after unsuccessful attempts to Taser the dog, which was later euthanized by a veterinarian.

Harlem is impounded and will not be euthanized unless Ms Piil says so, the local council said.

Ms. Piil remains in serious but stable condition after suffering significant blood loss.

It is still unclear what caused the dogs to attack their owner.

The fundraiser has so far raised more than $15,000 in donations of a $30,000 goal.

Click here to donate to his GoFundMe.