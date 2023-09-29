Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    Young Perth woman suffers devastating blow as her own Rottweilers tragically harm her

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Young Perth woman suffers devastating blow as her own Rottweilers tragically harm her

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Horrifying update in case of young Perth woman torn apart by her own Rottweilers as she suffers another devastating blow

    By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 11:30 p.m. EDT, September 28, 2023 | Update: 11:42 p.m. EDT, September 28, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A young woman fighting for her life after being mauled by her pet Rottweilers has now been struck by bacterial infections following a bite.

    Nikita Piil, 31, suffered serious injuries to her arms and legs after she was violently attacked by her dogs Harlem, four, and Bronx, seven, at her home in Success, Perth, on September 16.

    Ms Piil remains in hospital and has undergone five emergency surgeries, totaling 13 hours, as doctors desperately work to save her arm.

    Her family revealed on Thursday that the 31-year-old had suffered another blow.

    “Unfortunately, she did not brush her dog’s teeth that morning, so canine bacterial infections are kicking in and creating serious complications,” they wrote in a statement. GoFundMe for Ms. Piil’s medical expenses.

    Nikita Piil, 31, suffered serious injuries to her arms and legs after she was violently attacked by her dogs Harlem, four, and Bronx, seven, at her home in Success, Perth, on September 16.

    “The rehabilitation journey ahead will be painful, long and expensive.

    “We almost lost our precious daughter several times…but as you all know, Nikita is our little fighter.”

    Ms. Piil’s sister, Natasha, said earlier that her siblings loved her dogs and that Harlem and the Bronx loved her back.

    “Unfortunately, she was caught in a firefight calming her dogs due to an incident in the neighborhood. There is more to this story than what the media has been reporting,” she said.

    On the day of the attack, police arrived at least ten minutes after neighbors first heard Ms. Piil’s screams.

    Nikita Piil (pictured) was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries to her arms and legs after being attacked by her dogs.

    Ms Piil’s sister said she was “caught in the crossfire” after trying to calm her dogs due to an incident in the neighborhood.

    Police had to shoot Bronx after unsuccessful attempts to Taser the dog, which was later euthanized by a veterinarian.

    Harlem is impounded and will not be euthanized unless Ms Piil says so, the local council said.

    Ms. Piil remains in serious but stable condition after suffering significant blood loss.

    It is still unclear what caused the dogs to attack their owner.

    The fundraiser has so far raised more than $15,000 in donations of a $30,000 goal.

    Click here to donate to his GoFundMe.

    Young Perth woman suffers devastating blow as her own Rottweilers tragically harm her

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Chris Keyser Explains the New WGA Deal (and Why He’s Done Negotiating)

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy