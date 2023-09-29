Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Obsession Is Out of Control

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Obsession Is Out of Control

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

    I am devastated to report that I now know who Travis Kelce is. I guess Taylor Swift really did put him on the map. (Straight women, you’ve never been funnier than in those TikToks where you tell your husbands and boyfriends how great it is that Swift gave Kelce this boost, since no one had heard of him before—I’ve never seen blood pressure spike so quickly.)

    Typically, it’s not a good thing when ol’ Kevin Fallon is aware of a football player’s existence. It means they committed a crime, were anti-vax, are one of the New York Giants that I overhear my family cursing about on Sundays, or got really drunk once on Bravo. (OK, I actually appreciated that.) That, or they’re Tom Brady, which…gross.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Chris Keyser Explains the New WGA Deal (and Why He’s Done Negotiating)

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy