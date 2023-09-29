Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    Eric Swalwell Says Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA Team Is a Bunch of Creeps

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , ,
    Eric Swalwell Says Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA Team Is a Bunch of Creeps

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

    Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s proposed amendment on Wednesday to reduce the salary of Shawn Skelly, the transgender Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, to just $1, is proof that attacks on trans people are becoming more normalized.

    That’s according to Congressman Eric Swalwell out of California’s 14th Congressional District, who joins The New Abnormal this week for a frank discussion on the state of the Republican Party. A member of one of the most viral clip-generating committees in recent years, the House Judiciary Committee, Swalwell says attacks like Boebert’s are just the latest examples of Republicans’ “cruel” and “creepy” assaults on everyday Americans.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Chris Keyser Explains the New WGA Deal (and Why He’s Done Negotiating)

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy