Eric Swalwell Says Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA Team Is a Bunch of Creeps

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s proposed amendment on Wednesday to reduce the salary of Shawn Skelly, the transgender Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, to just $1, is proof that attacks on trans people are becoming more normalized.

That’s according to Congressman Eric Swalwell out of California’s 14th Congressional District, who joins The New Abnormal this week for a frank discussion on the state of the Republican Party. A member of one of the most viral clip-generating committees in recent years, the House Judiciary Committee, Swalwell says attacks like Boebert’s are just the latest examples of Republicans’ “cruel” and “creepy” assaults on everyday Americans.

