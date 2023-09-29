The Updated COVID-19 Case Numbers Across Australia

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Here’s a quick look at COVID-19 news and case numbers in each Australian jurisdiction over the past week, as reported on September 29, 2023.

States and territories now publish their COVID-19 statistics weekly, rather than through daily updates provided in the early days of the pandemic.

This story will be updated as state and territory figures are released.

Australian Capital Territory

There was 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the ACT last week.

The territory has eight people hospitalized with COVID-19, and one in intensive care.

There was no new deaths checked in.

Source: ACT Health

New South Wales

The state recorded 2,232 new cases of COVID-19down from last week’s total of 2,333.

There is 651 cases hospitalized with the virus, 12 of them are in intensive care.

There was 17 new deaths checked in.

Source: NSW Health

North territory

The territory updates its COVID-19 data fortnightly. There have been 187 new cases between September 15 and 29.

The Northern Territory currently has 13 hospitalized patients.

The Northern Territory recorded 109 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The next COVID-19 update from the Northern Territory is expected on October 13.

Source: NT Health

Queensland

We are still waiting for the figures for Queensland.

This article is updated throughout the day, so please check back later.

Source: Federal Department of Health and Elderly Support

South Australia

The state recorded 736 new cases of COVID-19 in the week leading up to September 27.

South Australia currently had 36 patients hospitalized and two in intensive care, as of September 26.

There was 22 new deaths checked in.

Source: SA Santé

Tasmania

We are still waiting for the figures for Tasmania.

This article is updated throughout the day, so please check back later.

Source: Tasmanian Department of Health

Victoria

We are still waiting for the figures for Victoria.

This article is updated throughout the day, so please check back later.

Source: Federal Department of Health and Elderly Support

Western Australia

Western Australia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 between September 18 and 24.

There was 13 people admitted to hospital with the virus, with none in intensive care.

There was four new deaths checked in.

Source: WA Department of Health

Where to find national data

The federal government maintains a national tally of COVID-19 statistics.

However, there are delays in reporting certain figures.

Source: Federal Department of Health and Elderly Support

