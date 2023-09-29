Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Is Already Going Off the Rails

    ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Is Already Going Off the Rails

    Warning: This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5, Episodes 5-7.

    Love Is Blind’s most confusing love triangle has ended in a break-up.

    Season 5’s Uche and Aaliyah seemed to gravitate toward one another immediately during the first four episodes of the dating series, which debuted last Friday on Netflix. But then, he made a shocking revelation: He’d dated another one of the women before, and she happened to be Aaliyah’s best friend on the show, Lydia. This week, as viewers find out, the confusing and emotional fallout was too much for the couple to withstand. In Episode 5, which debuted Friday along with episodes 6 and 7, Uche and Aaliyah seemed to say goodbye for good.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

