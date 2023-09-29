Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Almost 85 thousand residents of Nagorno-Karabakh fled to Armenia

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – In the five days since the start of the evacuation of residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, almost 85 thousand people entered Armenia. Press Secretary of the Armenian government Nazeli Baghdasaryan reported this on Facebook*.

    ldquo;By 06:00 (05:00 Moscow time. ndash; Approx.) 84,770 people displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic arrived in Armenialdquo;, the politician said.

    On the afternoon of September 28, 70.5 thousand refugees were reported. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that in the next few days there will be no Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Also on this day, a decree was signed on the termination of the existence of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic from January 1, 2024.–agenciesnbsp;

