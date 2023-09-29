China opposes US decision not to invite Russia to APEC summit, envoy says

NNA – Beijing opposes Washingtonrsquo;s decision not to invite Moscow to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on November 11-17, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

quot;They are in breach of international practice. As the host country, they are organizing these events and, under generally accepted international practice, they need to send invitations to all full and equal APEC members. They have taken a stance of finding faults with and discriminating against Russia, which we oppose,quot; the diplomat said.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, commenting on Washingtonrsquo;s decision not to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the APEC summit in San Francisco, that Moscow would continue trying to ensure that Washington fully meets its obligations as the organizationrsquo;s current chair. She emphasized that the APEC dialogue platform cannot quot;be usurped by a single country for its own selfish purposes.quot;–TASS

