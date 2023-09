NNA – Gasoline prices in Lebanon dropped on Friday as the price of gasoline (95 octanes) has decreased by LBP 11,000, and the price of gasoline (98 octanes) has decreased by LBP 10,000. The price of diesel has increased by LBP 8,000, and the price of a gas canister has maintained a steady price.

Consequently, the new prices are as follows:nbsp;

95 octanes: LBPnbsp; 1832000

98 octanes: LBPnbsp;1870000nbsp;

Diesel: LBPnbsp; 1773000nbsp;

Gas: LBP 954000nbsp;

