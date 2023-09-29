Expert claims Duchess of Edinburgh is a unifying force between royal generations, establishing a strong rapport with William and Kate amidst turbulent times for the Royal Family

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Prince and Princess of Wales have formed a close bond with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in recent months, it has been claimed.

The past year has been particularly difficult for William and Kate, both 41, who have mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and taken on new roles within the royal family – as a divide remains between the Prince of Wales and his former brother, Prince Harry.

However, a royal expert claimed the royal couple helped navigate the challenges of the last year by forming a close friendship with Duchess Sophie, 57, and Prince Edward, 59.

Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, said: “Sometimes it seems strange to realize that these are two different generations of royals because they seem much closer.”

She added that the couples had formed a “close bond” through difficult times, with Harry and Meghan leaving for the United States, Prince Andrew being stripped of his royal titles and the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a “brilliant bridge” between royal generations and has formed a close bond with the Prince and Princess of Wales, a royal expert has claimed (pictured: Sophie and William at Battersea)

“Sophie, in particular, is a wonderfully empathetic woman. The late Queen thought of her as another daughter,” Ms Bond said. ALL RIGHT! Review.

She added that the Duchess acted as a “brilliant bridge” between generations.

Mother-of-two Sophie, 57, is particularly important in the lives of her nephew and step-niece thanks to her total discretion – and she was pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace sharing tender moments with the Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

In June, Sophie joined William for a rare joint engagement at Battersea Power Station.

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie are “key members” of the royal family as a new generation rises following the ascension of King Charles, Ms Bond has claimed.

She wore an Erdem printed midi dress, accessorized with a Habsburg clutch and Prada sandals. Since becoming Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie have started appearing more often alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

At King Charles’ coronation, the couple sat in the front row at Westminster Abbey, alongside Kate, William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And just two days later, the same quartet headlined a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, which was praised by volunteers from across the country.

Kate and Sophie even matched their outfits that day with blue dresses with long hems.

Ms Bond explained that royal women were “key” members of the royal family and that members of the public had welcomed Sophie into the royal fold with open arms, particularly after her outpouring of grief over the death of Prince Philip and of Queen Elizabeth.

Since marrying into the royal family, Sophie, like Kate, has long cemented her place at the center of the monarchy – having been loved by both the late Queen and Prince Philip.

On several occasions in recent years, the couple have mirrored not only their respective fashion choices, but also their body language at events ranging from state ceremonies to more informal appearances at Wimbledon or Royal Ascot.

William and Kate have reportedly “closed their minds” to the possibility that a rift with Harry and Meghan could be resolved.

Sophie, married to Prince Edward since 1999, is known to intervene on several occasions to ease tensions.

After Prince Philip’s funeral, in 2021, she reportedly sought out Harry and spoke to him for about 30 minutes.

Additionally, other reports indicate that Sophie was the first royal to visit the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage following the birth of their son Archie in 2019.

Sophie also shared a car with Meghan at the Queen’s funeral, traveling behind the walking royals.