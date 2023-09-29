Sunday, October 1, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
8:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Rachaya and Beyond association, in partnership with the Al-Farah Foundation, and under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, organizes ldquo;Molasses Dayrdquo; in cooperation with the municipality of Rachaya, in Rachaya Al- Wadi.
9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Election of members of the Legitimate Islamic Council in Beirut and in all Lebanese governorates.
3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Condolences for late artist Najah Salam at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Beirut.
