Sunday, October 1, 2023

8:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Rachaya and Beyond association, in partnership with the Al-Farah Foundation, and under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, organizes ldquo;Molasses Dayrdquo; in cooperation with the municipality of Rachaya, in Rachaya Al- Wadi.

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Election of members of the Legitimate Islamic Council in Beirut and in all Lebanese governorates.

3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Condolences for late artist Najah Salam at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Beirut.

