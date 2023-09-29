Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Busy Sydney Intersection Sparks Traffic Chaos

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a bus at a busy Sydney intersection, causing road closures and leading to traffic chaos.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at the intersection of Alison Rd and Doncaster Ave in Kensington at 3pm on Friday.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

The 34-year-old bus driver escaped the accident unhurt and was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

A man was killed after his motorbike collided with a bus in Kensington on Friday afternoon

The bus driver, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Several roads were closed as emergency services cleared the accident scene and began an investigation.

“A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances of this accident is underway,” New South Wales Police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

All eastbound lanes on Alison Road were closed between Anzac Parade and Darley Road.

All westbound lanes on Alison Rd between Doncaster Avenue and Anzac Parade is also closed.

The northern part of Doncaster Road has been completely closed.

Traffic was heavy before the crash and motorists should allow extra time to travel in the area, Transport for NSW said.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash has been urged to contact police.