Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Death toll from fuel depot blast in Karabakh rises to 170 – media

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh has risen to 170, Armenpress news agency reported on Friday citing local officials in the breakaway region.

    The blast occurred as thousands of ethnic Armeniansnbsp;fled the breakaway enclavenbsp;after their fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation.

    The authorities have not given any explanation of the cause of the blast.

    The number of victims rose sharply from an earlier announcement by Karabakh authoritiesnbsp;reportingnbsp;68 dead on Tuesday evening.

    Rescue work at the blast site continues.

    As of Friday morning, more than 84,700 of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who call Nagorno-Karabakh home had alreadynbsp;crossednbsp;into Armenia.–REUTERS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Chris Keyser Explains the New WGA Deal (and Why He’s Done Negotiating)

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy