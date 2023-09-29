Death toll from fuel depot blast in Karabakh rises to 170 – media

NNA – The death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh has risen to 170, Armenpress news agency reported on Friday citing local officials in the breakaway region.

The blast occurred as thousands of ethnic Armeniansnbsp;fled the breakaway enclavenbsp;after their fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation.

The authorities have not given any explanation of the cause of the blast.

The number of victims rose sharply from an earlier announcement by Karabakh authoritiesnbsp;reportingnbsp;68 dead on Tuesday evening.

Rescue work at the blast site continues.

As of Friday morning, more than 84,700 of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who call Nagorno-Karabakh home had alreadynbsp;crossednbsp;into Armenia.–REUTERS

nbsp;

nbsp;

======================R.H.