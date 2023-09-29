U.S. Embassy Beirut announces the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program

NNA – The U.S. Embassy in Beirut is pleased to announce the 2024-2025 Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program (YES). This scholarship program provides high school students between the ages of 15 and 17 with the opportunity to spend a full academic year in the United States. Selected students will live with host families in the United States and attend U.S. high schools. They will also engage in activities to learn about American society and values, develop leadership skills, and help educate Americans about Lebanese culture. The scholarship covers round-trip travel expenses, tuition fees, health insurance, accommodation, and a monthly allowance to cover various expenses.nbsp;

Since the program began in 2003, more than 665 Lebanese students have spent an academic year in U.S. homes and attended high schools across the United States.nbsp;

To apply for this program, students must meet the following eligibility requirements:nbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Currently enrolled in the Brevet or 1st secondary class of the Lebanese baccalaureate program or in the 9th or 10th grade of the high school programnbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Have a birthdate between August 15, 2007 and August 15, 2009nbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Be a resident and citizen of Lebanon or long-term Palestinian residing in Lebanonnbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Not be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident (green card holder)nbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Demonstrate maturity, good character, scholastic aptitude, flexibility and adaptabilitynbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Have a minimum of ldquo;Brdquo; average or 12/20 for the past three years without failing gradesnbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Have strong English language ability: minimum quot;Bquot; average or 12/20 in English for the past three yearsnbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Agree to attend classes in the U.S. as full-time students and maintain at least a quot;Cquot; average or 10/20 in a U.S. high schoolnbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Demonstrate willingness to participate in U.S. host family daily lifenbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Have not previously attended school for a semester or academic year in the United Statesnbsp;

This program supports students with disabilities as long as they meet the above-mentioned eligibility requirements.nbsp;

Interested candidates can apply online through the following link:nbsp;

https://lb.usembassy.gov/kennedy-lugar-youth-exchange-and-study-yes-program-in-lebanon/nbsp;nbsp;

Candidates can also apply at the AMIDEAST website:nbsp;nbsp;

https://www.amideast.org/lebanon/find-a-scholarship/high-school-and-younger/yes-program-for-lebanonnbsp;

The application deadline is November 17, 2023.

