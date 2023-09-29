Kate Skipping Earthshot Event Doesn’t Mean She’s Lazy, Friends Say

Paul Grover/Pool via Reuters

Friends of Kate Middleton have once again been forced to defend her against accusations of dereliction of duty and laziness after it emerged she will not travel to the final of the Earthshot Prize in Singapore later this month, leaving her husband, Prince William, to do the honors instead.

Kate’s decision not to travel is likely to be officially announced in the coming days, a report in British tabloid the Mirror said, adding that she has made the decision to prioritize her children’s routine during term time. Her children are aged 10, 8, and 5.

