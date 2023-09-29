Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    Kate Skipping Earthshot Event Doesn’t Mean She’s Lazy, Friends Say

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Kate Skipping Earthshot Event Doesn’t Mean She’s Lazy, Friends Say

    Paul Grover/Pool via Reuters

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Friends of Kate Middleton have once again been forced to defend her against accusations of dereliction of duty and laziness after it emerged she will not travel to the final of the Earthshot Prize in Singapore later this month, leaving her husband, Prince William, to do the honors instead.

    Kate’s decision not to travel is likely to be officially announced in the coming days, a report in British tabloid the Mirror said, adding that she has made the decision to prioritize her children’s routine during term time. Her children are aged 10, 8, and 5.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moscow, Baku to decide future of Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A compromise too far? Spain’s Sanchez has ‘little wiggle room’ to stay in power

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse Inside CostaTerra: A Luxurious Golf Resort Comparably Dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’, Serving as a Meeting Ground for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    ‘TV’s Top 5’: Chris Keyser Explains the New WGA Deal (and Why He’s Done Negotiating)

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy