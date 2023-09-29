Elon Musk lashes out at journalist Kara Swisher, accusing her of ‘foaming at the mouth’ during an interview with a former X exec

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has criticized journalist Kara Swisher over her interview with a former X executive.Swisher interviewed Yoel Roth at Vox Media’s Code Conference on Wednesday.The interview was followed by a tense appearance from new X CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Elon Musk has criticized a journalist over her interview with a former executive at X, back when it was known as Twitter.

Kara Swisher, who is also the Code Conference cofounder, interviewed Yoel Roth, who was the former head of trust and safety at X when it was known as Twitter.

During the interview, Roth advised X CEO Linda Yaccarino to consider the risks of working with Musk, The Verge reported. He said: “I hope she is thinking about what those risks are and what she might face.”

Roth has been critical of some of X’s content moderation and reportedly had to flee his home last year after threats spurred by the “Twitter Files” and public criticism from Musk.

in response to a post on the platform that said Yaccarino had been “sandbagged,” Musk said: “Kara should take it easy on the Adderall — foaming at the mouth is just not a good look.”

CNBC’s Julia Boorstin interviewed Yaccarino at the conference hours after the appearance from Roth. The interview included some fractious moments, including one that prompted chuckles from the audience.

Yaccarino said Roth’s appearance at the event had been “unexpected,” adding: “I think many people in this room were not fully prepared for me to still come out on the stage, but here we are.”

However, in a follow-up post on X, Swisher said Yaccarino had known Roth would appear.

“No one was sandbagged,” she said. “She and her PR person knew all day and were also offered to go on before @yoyoel too. Their choice as they wanted the last word, I guess.”

In a separate post on X, Swisher called Boorstin’s interview with Yaccarino “very tough but fair.”

Jason Calacanis, a longtime Musk ally, came to the defense of Yaccarino, calling the interview a “blindside.” He added: “It’s going to be hard to book a high-profile guest after that kind of blindside.”

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, made outside regular working hours.

