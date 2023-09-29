Social Affairs Minister, Armenian counterpart share mutual experiences within framework of social response to crises

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, who is currently on an official visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan to partake in a conference titled ldquo;Alternative Family Carerdquo;, met on Thursday evening with his Armenian counterpart, as part of a series of meetings that he will be holding during his stay in Armenia.

During the meeting the pair shared mutual experiences within the framework of social response to crises, especially that Lebanon and Armenia experience similar circumstances in terms of displacement and migration and their economic, environmental, and health impact in general.

Hajjar expressed the Lebanese statersquo;s solidarity with the Armenian state, hoping that quot;Armenia will overcome the ordeal it is going through and Lebanon will make political and practical progress finding a solution to the Syrian displacement issue.quot;

Both ministers also touched on alternative family care policies — the subject of the conference, in which a Lebanese delegation, headed by Hajjar, will be taking part in within the coming three days.

================R.H.