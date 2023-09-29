Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Housing Bank’s Habib briefs Finance Minister on Council of Ministers’ approval to amend housing loan agreement

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Housing Bankrsquo;s General Director, Antoine Habib, on Friday visited Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, who briefed him on the bankrsquo;s status and activities, as well as on future projects, especially on the level of housing loans.nbsp;

    During the meeting, Habib handed Khalil a copy of the document that the Chairman of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, Nabil Al-Jisr, had submitted to the General Director of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Mr. Badr Mohammad Al-Saad.nbsp;

    The document confirms the Lebanese Council of Ministersrsquo; approval to amend the housing loan agreement between the Lebanese Central Bank and the Housing Bank mdash; for the implementation of the second phase of the housing project in Lebanon mdash; which is financed by a loan provided by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

    For his part, Minister Khalil expressed his ldquo;support for any step taken by the Housing Bank that helps people with limited and middle income amid these difficult circumstances,rdquo; hoping the project will be ldquo;put it on the path of implementation as soon as possible.rdquo;

    By

