Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Culture Minister, Qatari counterpart discuss means to activate cultural cooperation

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, who is currently on an official trip to Doha – Qatar, on Friday met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad, with whom he discussed the best means to activate cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

    Mortada stressed that the Lebanese people were thankful for the relentless support of their brothers in Qatar, especially after the Israeli aggression of July 2006, as well as Qatarrsquo;s restoration of the National Library in Beirut.

    quot;The Lebanese in general, and House Nabih Berri in particular, are counting a lot on the dialogue that Qatar is conducting with Lebanese officials to resolve the presidential vacuum crisis,rdquo; Mortada said.

    The Culture Minister extended an invitation to the Qatari Minister to participate in the international book fair organized by the Lebanese Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Lebanese Publishers Union. He also extended another invitation to his Qatari counterpart to visit Lebanon soon and tour archaeological sites listed on the World Heritage List.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =======================R.H.

    By

