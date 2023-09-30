Mouawad broaches latest developments with US Ambassador

NNA – nbsp;ldquo;Independence Movementrdquo; Head, MP Michel Mouawad, on Friday received at his Baabda office, the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.nbsp;

During the meeting, the pair touchednbsp;on the presidential file, whereby MP Mouawad stressed ldquo;the necessity of electing a new president of the republic away from the logic of hegemony and obstruction, a president capable of returning governance to the constitution, sovereignty to the state, and order to the institutions, as well as implementing international resolutions and demarcating borders, lifting the isolation of Lebanon, restoring its pioneering role in its Arab and international environment, and carrying out the structural reforms required to conclude an agreement with the International Monetary Fund that protects the rights of depositors and promotes economic growth.rdquo;

Discussions also touched on the displaced Syriansrsquo; issue.nbsp;

The pair also discussed the developmental and social projects implemented by the Reneacute; Mouawad Foundation in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other international donor institutions, and ways to strengthen and develop this partnership.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y