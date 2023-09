NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Friday received at his Yarzeh office, MP Ghada Ayoub, with whom he discussed the country#39;s general situation.nbsp;

Maj. Gen. Aoun then received in his office,nbsp;a delegation representing the National Balancenbsp;Gathering, with talks reportedly touching on variousnbsp;affairs.nbsp;

nbsp;

—————- L.Ynbsp;