NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday welcomed the newly appointed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro, who paid him a protocol visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Lebanon.

The pair discussed the best means to enhance cooperation between the Ministry and the French Embassy at various levels, especially at the level of Francophone media and previous projects related to it, the state media, as well as Tele Libanrsquo;s archive.

nbsp;

================R.H.