Poland says it will uphold its veto on EU migration pact

NNA – Poland will uphold its veto on a European Union migration pact, its prime minister said on Friday, as the bloc searches for agreement on a system for the sharing out asylum seekers who reach Europe outside of official border crossings.

The EUrsquo;s top migration official said the bloc was set to agree how to handle irregular immigration soon after ministersrsquo; talks yielded no final deal on Thursday, with Berlin and Rome worried over rising arrivals ahead of key elections.

Polandrsquo;s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party also faces elections on Oct. 15 and one of its main campaign promises is to protect Poland from illegal immigration. It announced a referendum on the issue on the same day as the vote.

ldquo;I am going to the European Council next week where I will uphold my veto on illegal migration,rdquo; Mateusz Morawiecki said in a televised statement.

ldquo;This is an attempt to attack not only the sovereignty of Poland and other member states, but also an attempt to destabilize the EU in a non-democratic manner.rdquo;–Reuters

nbsp;

nbsp;

================R.H.