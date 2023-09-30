Palestinian Joint Force starts deployment in Al-Taameer inside Ain al-Hilweh

NNA – Sidon – The Palestinian Joint Force began implementing its deployment in the Al-Taameer neighborhood inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp, amid a positive atmosphere, accompanied and escorted by members of the unified Palestinian political leadership, the Palestinian National Security Commander, Major General Subhi Abu Arab, and the Joint Force Commander, Major General Mahmoud Al-Ajouri, where they will enter the school complex in order to evacuate it.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y