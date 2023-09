NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, President of the Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development, former MP Bahia Hariri, with whom he discussed the current general situation and an array of developmental and educational affairs.

Speaker Berri also met with former minister Mohammed Fneish, with whom he discussed the current general situation and the latest political developments.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y