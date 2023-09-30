Trailblazing U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Dies Aged 90

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)—the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from California and the first female mayor of San Francisco—has died. She was 90.

The news was confirmed Friday by ABC7. Feinstein, who served in the Senate for over three decades, was the oldest sitting member of Congress and had suffered a bout of poor health during her final years in office.

“Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC 7.

Read more at The Daily Beast.