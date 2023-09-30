Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is dead at 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is seen in the U.S. Capitol subway on February 15, 2023.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died. She was 90 years old.

Multiple outlets reported the news Friday morning. Her cause of death is unclear.

Feinstein was the oldest person in Congress at the time of her death.

Multiple outlets reported the news on Friday morning.

“Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to ABC7.

Feinstein faced a number of health issues in the last year and was absent from the Senate for a period of time when she was hospitalized with shingles. Several House Democrats subsequently called on the California to resign.

“Because Sen. Feinstein was absent, Republicans are passing legislation through the Senate, undermining the right of our residents to breathe clean air,” Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted in April. “And with a far-right judiciary targeting our human rights, we are unable to confirm judges. Sen. Feinstein must step down.”

