Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is dead at 90

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , ,
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is dead at 90

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is seen in the U.S. Capitol subway on February 15, 2023.

    Getty Images

    California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died. She was 90 years old. 
    Multiple outlets reported the news Friday morning. Her cause of death is unclear. 
    Feinstein was the oldest person in Congress at the time of her death. 

    California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died. She was 90 years old. 

    Multiple outlets reported the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday morning, citing multiple sources.

    —Elvina Nawaguna (@elvina_nawaguna) September 29, 2023

    Insider reached out to Feinstein’s office for comment.

    “Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to ABC7.

    Feinstein faced a number of health issues in the last year and was absent from the Senate for a period of time when she was hospitalized with shingles. Several House Democrats subsequently called on the California to resign.

    “Because Sen. Feinstein was absent, Republicans are passing legislation through the Senate, undermining the right of our residents to breathe clean air,” Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted in April. “And with a far-right judiciary targeting our human rights, we are unable to confirm judges. Sen. Feinstein must step down.”

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard, living in the the famous Harvard Yards. From small dorm rooms to luxury commons spaces, here’s what my dorm life is like.

    Sep 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy