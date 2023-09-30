Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News Politics

    Feinstein dies at 90

    By

    Sep 29, 2023
    Feinstein dies at 90

    California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died at age 90.

    The trail-blazing Feinstein had faced mounting health problems in recent years; her replacement will be selected by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

    Her death, confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation, brings Senate Democrats’ functional majority to 50 votes, with Republicans holding 49 votes. Two other Democratic senators tested positive for Covid this week — and the majority of the caucus is calling on indicted Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard, living in the the famous Harvard Yards. From small dorm rooms to luxury commons spaces, here’s what my dorm life is like.

    Sep 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy