Re-emergence of a Comical 2004 Magazine Spread Reveals Surprisingly Inaccurate Depictions of Friends’ Stars in 2024

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A hilarious magazine from 2004 which shows what the cast of Friends would look like in 20 years has resurfaced as fans branded it “inaccurate”.

The magazine featured photoshopped images of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).

It resurfaced and gained viral attention after being shared on Instagram and Reddit.

And fans are in fits of laughter at how inaccurate Photoshop was – mocking the magazine for making most of the characters “puffier” and making them look like they’ve aged “40 years”.

A hilarious magazine from 2004 which shows what the cast of Friends would look like in 20 years has resurfaced as fans branded it “horrible”.

Friends premiered in 1994 and ran for ten years, with its final episode airing in May 2004.

Jennifer (pictured right in 2023) was considered ‘puffier’ but still had great hair

The photoshopped image of David (shown left and right in 2022) showed him in an extremely thin frame with almost no hair.

The double page spread reads: “Friends: 20 years later! What they will look like. It’s 2024: do you know who your friends are? Star uses computer magic to predict their future.

Alongside photos of the stars of the TV series are photoshopped shots showing what they would look like in 2024.

And while the actors still have time before 2024, it doesn’t look like Star’s prediction will come true.

The photoshopped image of David showed him in an extremely thin frame with almost no hair.

And the hair that the 2024 version of the actor sported was gray.

Next to the photo was a sentence about their futuristic personality.

It read: “Ross: David may turn gray at 57, but he won’t lose any of his boyish charm.”

Next, Jennifer was shown with dark gray hair.

According to the broadcast, Matthew is expected to sport a receding hairline and gray hair in 2024.

2024 Courteney also sported the same “puffier” look, but her hair and style remained the same

Meanwhile, Matt (shown on the right in 2022) sported gray hair and his face had grown to about three times its original size.

Luckily, Lisa (right in 2023) didn’t suffer the exact same fate as her co-stars, as she only sported gray hair and kept the same facial structure.

The line read: “Rachel: She’ll be plumper, but Jennifer will still have great hair.”

Meanwhile, Matt sported gray hair and his face had grown to about three times its original size.

“Joey: Matt will still be a ladies’ man at 56,” we read.

2024 Courteney also sported the same “puffier” look, but her hair and style remained the same.

“Monica: Courteney will still be elegant in her late 50s”, according to Star magazine.

According to the broadcast, Matthew is expected to sport a receding hairline and gray hair in 2024.

“Matthew: this is the Matthew of 2024: could he be more talkative? » said Star magazine.

Finally, it was Lisa’s turn to face “computer magic”.

Fortunately, the Friends actress didn’t suffer exactly the same fate as her co-stars since she only sported gray hair and kept the same facial structure.

The magazine wrote: “Twenty years won’t matter to Lisa, who will always have that pretty smile.”

The Friends stars recently reunited for the 2021 reunion and took an adorable selfie showing off their timeless beauty

Fans of the show couldn’t contain their laughter and flooded the comments section

The prediction couldn’t be further off, especially for Jennifer who may be in the best shape of her life as she just revealed her top tips for staying a size two at 54.

Fans of the show couldn’t contain their laughter and flooded the comments section.

One person wrote: “Why did Star think Friends faces would be distorted? »

Another user added: “Was Friends in 2024 created through The Sims?

“Star just wanted to make everyone fat, what the hell,” someone else added.

‘Oh my God, the Friends one though. These people are in their fifties, not their sixties! » said someone else.

Another user commented: “Wow they really hurt Jennifer. She’s much prettier than that.

Someone else said: “Friend pics are hilarious!

One user added: “Why did they make their heads so big and their faces so small? It’s scary.’

“The Friends cast looked 50 in these photos instead of 20,” someone else commented.

“Worst Photoshop ever,” someone else added.