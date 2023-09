Sidon – The joint Palestinian security force, led by Major General Mahmoud Al-Ajouri, succeeded in completing the process of deploying its members inside UNRWA schools and the camp directorrsquo;s office in Al-Taameer and Al-Barakasat neighborhoods inside Ain Al-Hilweh, after the withdrawal of militantsnbsp;affiliated with the ldquo;Fatahrdquo; movement and extremist Islamic groups.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y