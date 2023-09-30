King Charles Takes the Virtual Wheel: Exploring an Underwater Hub in Aberdeenshire through a Subsea Vehicle

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

King Charles III today got behind the wheel of an underwater vehicle (albeit virtually) during a visit to an underwater center.

The British monarch, 74, dressed in a traditional tartan kilt, visited the Global Underwater Hub in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, where he met staff and learned about their educational outreach programs.

He also spoke to Soil Machine Dynamics managing director Mike Jones and was shown a remote-controlled underwater vehicle, before being guided on how to operate it himself.

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) is the leading business and industry development organization for the UK’s growing £8 billion underwater sectors.

During his visit, the King was able to discover the work carried out in several sectors, including offshore energy, aquaculture, defense and telecommunications.

It was then presented to GUH board members, staff and representatives from member companies, as well as students from local schools.

“This was a unique opportunity to showcase the UK’s subsea sectors, the technology and expertise of our member companies, and our commitment to developing skills and capabilities to generate competitive advantage as a leader global. »

Before leaving, the beaming king, who paired his kilt with a smart blazer, unveiled a plaque to mark his visit.

Industry owned and governed, Global Underwater Hub represents, promotes and supports supply chain businesses across all sectors of the underwater industry.

Monarch meets Mintlaw Academy staff and students during visit to Global Underwater Hu

This includes projects in offshore wind, marine renewable energy, oil and gas, aquaculture, defense and underwater telecommunications.

Their members are based across in the UK, some of which are based overseas, the majority being small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Global Underwater Hub supports an industry that contributes £8 billion to the UK economy each year and supports around 45,000 jobs across the country.

Global Underwater Hub has created Subsea Channel, a resource that aims to capture primary school students’ interest and imagination in science subjects, with a particular focus on underwater industries.

Subsea Channel has provided over 300 teachers from Glasgow to Shetland with CPD training and school resource packs that help them with the science principles they teach.