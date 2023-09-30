Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Russia, Azerbaijan to decide future of Karabakh peacekeeping mission: Kremlin

    NNA -nbsp;The Kremlin said Monday that the future of its peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh would be determined by Russia and Azerbaijan, which last week took control of the territory from Armenian separatists.

    quot;Since the mission is now on Azerbaijani territory, this will be a subject of our discussion with the Azerbaijani side,quot; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

    Russia deployed nearly 2,000 forces to the mountainous region in 2020 as part of a ceasefire deal it brokered between Azerbaijan and Armenia that ended six weeks of brutal fighting for control of the territory. — AFP

