Study Finds Children are Unhappier when Eating Dinner Without Their Dads, Emphasizing the Importance of Family Meals

The researchers looked at 1,400 married couples with two-year-old children.

Children who had dinner less frequently with their father behaved worse

Parents who don’t come home to dinner with their children could end up with more misbehaving children.

The researchers looked at more than 1,400 married couples with two-year-old children and calculated how many dinners a week the child ate with his mother and also with his father.

Then, when the child was four or five years old, they asked the parents questions about their behavior, such as tantrums and sharing.

Children who ate dinner less frequently with their father at age two behaved worse at an older age.

That was the case even if they had dinner with their mother every day, suggesting that it is best to have both parents present.

Sehyun Ju, who led the study from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, said: “During family meals, children learn by watching adults share food, interact with each other, have conversations and make eye contact.

‘This is a unique daily experience that can help them learn how to communicate and behave.

“These results suggest that having the entire family around the table is important, because fathers bring important and unique qualities, as do mothers.”

The study, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, found that children who ate dinner less frequently with their mother at age two (perhaps eating with another family member or a babysitter) also behaved worse at an older age.

Only one day a week in which a parent was absent from the table was significantly related to worse child behavior.

Parents who were dissatisfied with their jobs and financial situation were found to have dinner with their family less frequently.

This was regardless of whether they worked long hours, suggesting that men unhappy at work may lack the energy or motivation to come home to dinner with their children.

When fathers were more dissatisfied with work, mothers ate dinner with their children more frequently.

That could show the women trying to compensate for the parents’ stress by taking their place at the table, or joining them, so the whole family is there together.

But the results suggest that even when mothers are at the table, children may lose out due to their father’s absence.

Regardless of how often the women had dinner with their toddler, the child’s behavior was worse if his father had dinner with them less frequently.

The study also found that women who were dissatisfied with their jobs and financial situation had more children who misbehaved, perhaps because they were more tired and less emotionally invested in their children.

But unlike fathers, mothers were no less likely to be there for dinner with their children if they were unhappy with their jobs.

The apparent importance of parents being there at mealtimes was observed even after the researchers took into account the involvement of mothers and fathers in their children’s lives in general, such as at bedtime and bath time. .

The study authors state: “Parents who are able to maintain family mealtime routines despite work-related stress may have better work-family boundaries and greater ability to regulate stress.” “.

Dr. Karen Kramer, lead author of the study from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, said: “Dinner time for young children is usually around five or six p.m., but the expectation that parents will be in home early in the day does not align with being an ideal worker.

“There would be important policy initiatives to help provide a work environment and community support that facilitate family meals.”