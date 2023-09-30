David Beckham Remains Unapologetic, Repeats Lip Kiss with 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper as She Prepares for Victoria’s PFW Show… Amidst Controversy Over Display of Parental Affection

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

David Beckham shared a video Thursday of him kissing his daughter Harper, 12, on the lips as she applied his makeup during Paris Fashion Week.

As the couple prepared for matriarch Victoria’s fashion show in the French capital, the footballer posted the video of himself kissing his daughter.

For years the Beckhams have sparked widespread debate about their affection, with David sowing division among fans by sharing footage of him kissing his daughter – but he has always remained defiant.

The group is in Paris to attend Victoria’s third ever PFW show and ahead of the catwalk, the father-daughter duo were spotted leaving their hotel in statement looks – with David rocking socks and sandals and Harper in heels.

In 2017, David, who is also dad to Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, was forced to defend his decision, insisting he and wife Victoria are ‘always very affectionate’ towards their brood of four .

The sports star hit back at his critics as he took part in a Facebook Live on his own official page during a trip to Bangkok, where he insisted he kissed all of his children on the lips – apart from his eldest son. Brooklyn.

While many had called previous footage of them kissing ‘beautiful’ and a depiction of the ‘close bond’ he has with Harper, David was also hit with a barrage of negative comments, with others claiming the post was ‘disgusting’ .

Stunned by the strong response that followed, David turned to his photo with Harper and said, “I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn maybe not…

“Brooklyn (was) 18 at the time, so he might think that’s a little strange, but I’m very affectionate with the kids. That’s how I was raised – and Victoria – and that’s how we are with our children.’

The former England captain continued: ‘We want to show love to our children and we protect them, care for them and support them.’

David spoke about his role as a father, adding: ‘Having children is the most special thing in the world.’

Like David, Victoria previously shared photos of herself kissing Harper as the duo took a dip in the pool together during a 2017 vacation.

In January last year, David re-shared an image of himself kissing then-10-year-old Harper on the lips, prompting criticism.

As with previous fan reactions, followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photos, with some calling the images “beautiful” and defending the star, while others insisted she was too old for the gesture.

In the comments section, critics wrote: ‘She’s a big girl, now it’s time you stop kissing her on the lips…Bad to kiss your daughter… ….comeee oooonnnn guys! Victoria tells this not to do anymore… not good…

‘ because okay… father and daughter, I understand that love is okay, but for me this is not a clear example for promoting love, there are many ways to promote love, kiss daughter in the month, for me it is a bit crazy…sorry but that’s my opinion’.

Despite the uncertainty of some, others were more encouraging about the gesture, with fans writing: ‘Beautiful!! But wait for the completely weird ‘don’t kiss your child on the lips’ comments… shut up, this is completely normal…

‘You would hate me and my children, my son is 17 and daughter is 16 and I kiss them on the lips, they are my children!… what is your problem? You’re the only creep with that opinion.’

