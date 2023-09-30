Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News

    Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexually Assaulting Second Masseuse

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexually Assaulting Second Masseuse

    Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

    A second massage therapist has accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit, claiming the actor became “visibly sexually aroused” during massages and pressured him to perform sexual acts.

    The masseuse, identified in the suit only as “J.D.,” claims Spacey used fake names to book three massage appointments with him at the New York Edition Hotel in 2016, during which the actor insisted on wearing a ski mask.

    During the appointments, the suit claims, Spacey attempted to place the masseuse’s hand on his genitals, commented on his looks, and offered him extra money for sexual favors. At the end of the sessions, the masseuse says, Spacey would tip him in cash and bow to him, “with the implication that it was for his discretion.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard, living in the the famous Harvard Yards. From small dorm rooms to luxury commons spaces, here’s what my dorm life is like.

    Sep 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy