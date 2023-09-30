Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexually Assaulting Second Masseuse

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

A second massage therapist has accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit, claiming the actor became “visibly sexually aroused” during massages and pressured him to perform sexual acts.

The masseuse, identified in the suit only as “J.D.,” claims Spacey used fake names to book three massage appointments with him at the New York Edition Hotel in 2016, during which the actor insisted on wearing a ski mask.

During the appointments, the suit claims, Spacey attempted to place the masseuse’s hand on his genitals, commented on his looks, and offered him extra money for sexual favors. At the end of the sessions, the masseuse says, Spacey would tip him in cash and bow to him, “with the implication that it was for his discretion.”

