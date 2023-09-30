Footage Shows Feinstein Waving and Voting Unassisted Hours Before Her Death

CSPAN

Footage of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) casting her final vote around lunchtime on Thursday showed the 90-year-old walking and waving unassisted just hours before she died.

Feinstein was voting in favor of a spending bill. She was escorted on the Senate floor but walked on her own power to cast her vote, according to footage captured by CSPAN. She then missed two subsequent votes on Thursday afternoon.

Feinstein’s office confirmed Friday morning that she died in D.C. on Thursday night but didn’t share a cause of death. She was hospitalized earlier this year with shingles and had been dealing with complications from the infection ever since, including post-shingles encephalitis.

