Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News

    Footage Shows Feinstein Waving and Voting Unassisted Hours Before Her Death

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Footage Shows Feinstein Waving and Voting Unassisted Hours Before Her Death

    CSPAN

    Footage of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) casting her final vote around lunchtime on Thursday showed the 90-year-old walking and waving unassisted just hours before she died.

    Feinstein was voting in favor of a spending bill. She was escorted on the Senate floor but walked on her own power to cast her vote, according to footage captured by CSPAN. She then missed two subsequent votes on Thursday afternoon.

    Feinstein’s office confirmed Friday morning that she died in D.C. on Thursday night but didn’t share a cause of death. She was hospitalized earlier this year with shingles and had been dealing with complications from the infection ever since, including post-shingles encephalitis.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard, living in the the famous Harvard Yards. From small dorm rooms to luxury commons spaces, here’s what my dorm life is like.

    Sep 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy