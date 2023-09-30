Grieving Young Widow Makes Emotional Plea Following Tragic Baldivis Crash Claiming Husband, Brother-in-Law, and Friend

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A young mother who will now raise her two children alone after losing her husband in a head-on accident has made a heartbreaking appeal.

Kody Bell, 24, his brother William, 21, and driver Jaziah Thomas, 24, were tragically killed after the Audi A3 they were traveling in crashed into a Kia Stinger on Sixty Eight Road in Baldivis, South from Perth, Wednesday.

All three died at the scene, leaving their friend Tyler Rowe, 21, as the only survivor in the Audi.

Gabrielle Bell broke down in tears as she paid tribute to her husband Kody and vowed to always protect their son Laiken and daughter Violet.

She also made a desperate appeal because she does not want other families to suffer the same nightmare she is experiencing.

“I hope everyone is driving safe and being careful, take care of yourselves. Make sure to hold onto your loved ones and tell them every day how much you love them, cherish your moments,” she posted on Facebook on Friday.

Ms Bell later told Seven News: “I just hope people can be safe on the roads and not drink and drive, because all that leaves is heartache and sorrow for everyone who loved them.”

Ms. Bell recalled their last moments together as a family, not knowing it would be the last time she would see him.

“I saw him just before the accident. He was with me and his family, dancing and singing to his favorite songs,” she said.

Ms. Bell and Kody were together for almost nine years and married in March 2021.

Mrs Bell broke down as she paid tribute to her husband.

“It’s something I never imagined I’d have to do,” Ms Bell said.

“Losing you so suddenly was the hardest part of my life. You have two beautiful babies who will forever miss and love you.

“You were a caring, empathetic and cheeky man who loved us and you were proud to be a father.

“The hole in my heart will never be filled, knowing that you won’t be there to see Laiken and Violet grow up, to walk (Violet) down the aisle like you intended to one day.

“I am proud to be your wife and to have your children. I will protect and love them forever, as I will continue to love you until my last breath.’

Ms Bell also paid tribute to the other victims of the crash and thanked emergency workers who did everything they could to try to save them.

Ms Bell also lost her brother-in-law in the accident.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of Will and Kody,” she said.

“William was a funny, caring and dynamic man who loved many and was loved by all. He was the godfather of my children and a proud uncle. I was proud to call him my brother-in-law.

“I’m glad you were together until the very end and that you could both find peace knowing that you were very loved.”

A online fundraising for Mr. Bell’s funeral and to support his young family raised more than $25,000 in one day.

As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for all friends and family and I have started funding myself to increase the costs of Kody’s funeral and the living expenses of his wife and 2 young ones. children.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Matson told reporters on Thursday that several factors, including speed, were being examined as potential causes of the crash.

“Speed ​​is certainly one of the factors we look at, but we’re not going to look at it in isolation,” he said.