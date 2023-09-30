I Testified at the Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing, But Found Myself on Trial

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
When I was called to testify at yesterday’s first hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, I had no illusions.
Roughly 25 years ago, I testified at the hearing in the Clinton impeachment. Four years ago, I testified at the hearing in the first Trump impeachment. Each was followed by death threats and personal attacks.
In an example of hope over experience, I reminded the congressional members this week that these “are constitutional moments that demand the best from each of us in transcending the passions and politics of time.” I warned that this toxic environment begins with how members treat this moment and “members can choose to be either potent teachers for civil discourse or political rage.”