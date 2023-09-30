Vegas Cops Reportedly Arrest Suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Murder

Bob Berg/Getty

Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection to the long-unsolved drive-by shooting of 25-year-old rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The Associated Press, citing police sources, reported Friday that Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday. Details of the exact charges he faces, and his alleged involvement in the murder, were not immediately clear. Davis, however, has long been linked to Shakur’s death—and even admitted in interviews and in his 2019 memoir that he was in the car during the shooting.

In the memoir, Compton Street Legend, Davis said he told authorities in 2010 that he witnessed the murder. At the time, Davis was facing drug charges. “They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” he wrote in the book, according to the AP.

Read more at The Daily Beast.