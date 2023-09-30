A film about OceanGate’s failed Titan submersible is already in the works

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
The film will follow the events that took place before, during and after the Titan implosion. Deadline reports. In June, the submersible Titan embarked on a journey to explore the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. After losing contact with the surface, the US Coast Guard discovered that the Titan experienced a “catastrophic implosion” on the way down, killing all five passengers on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.
MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey will co-write the upcoming film. “Not only will our film honor everyone involved in the submersible tragedy and their families, but the film will serve as a vessel that will also address a more macro concern about the nature of media today,” Keasey says in a statement. to Deadline.
Besides, MindRiot is working on a documentary seriestitled rescuedabout the life of former OceanGate mission director Kyle Bingham, and focuses on the numerous dives Bingham made aboard the submersible.
