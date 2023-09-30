Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    A film about OceanGate’s failed Titan submersible is already in the works

    A film about OceanGate's failed Titan submersible is already in the works

    The film will follow the events that took place before, during and after the Titan implosion. Deadline reports. In June, the submersible Titan embarked on a journey to explore the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. After losing contact with the surface, the US Coast Guard discovered that the Titan experienced a “catastrophic implosion” on the way down, killing all five passengers on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

    MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey will co-write the upcoming film. “Not only will our film honor everyone involved in the submersible tragedy and their families, but the film will serve as a vessel that will also address a more macro concern about the nature of media today,” Keasey says in a statement. to Deadline.

    Besides, MindRiot is working on a documentary seriestitled rescuedabout the life of former OceanGate mission director Kyle Bingham, and focuses on the numerous dives Bingham made aboard the submersible.

