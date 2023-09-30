A film about OceanGate’s failed Titan submersible is already in the works

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The film will follow the events that took place before, during and after the Titan implosion. Deadline reports. In June, the submersible Titan embarked on a journey to explore the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. After losing contact with the surface, the US Coast Guard discovered that the Titan experienced a “catastrophic implosion” on the way down, killing all five passengers on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.